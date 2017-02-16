With the Academy Awards right around the corner, Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer is revealing the best place to keep the gold statuette.

“Right there in your bed,” Spencer, 46, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle for The Cagle Exercise. “You know exactly where it is.”



“Not that I’ve done that — I keep mine on the shelf,” she continued. “But sometimes it’s good to have it right there next to you. If it’s your first time having one, you don’t want to let it out of your sight.”

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars preshow on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

Spencer added: “For those new winners, you’re never gonna wanna let it out of your sight. So you might wanna have it in bed with you and then it’s okay to put it on the shelf — not that I’ve ever done that!”

Although Spencer is no stranger to the prestigious show, she admits she’s almost always caught off guard when the camera cuts to her during the broadcast.

“I never know when the camera’s cutting to me,” she revealed. “So, I am probably thinking, ‘Should I go to the bathroom now?’ ”

For more on the women of Oscar — including an exclusive photo portfolio by Jenny Gage and Tom Betterton—pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE.

Spencer is nominated for best actress in a supporting role at this year’s Oscars for her portrayal of Dorothy Vaughan in Hidden Figures.

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET preshow and 8:30 p.m. ceremony.