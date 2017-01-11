Octavia Spencer Told Casey Affleck the Secret to Her Fabulous Golden Globes Night: ‘Less Underwear’

Octavia Spencer had a certain glow to her at the Golden Globes — and her secret was simply wearing sensible shoes and “less underwear.”

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, ditched the Spanx and corsets that often come with wearing an awards-show gown in favor of a tailored black tuxedo on Sunday, and the fashion choice made her night.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to an awards show and had as much fun as I did this time,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. “I chose to wear a tuxedo and in doing that, I was able to be freer.”

“Less underwear,” Spencer clarified. “A lot less underwear.”

DeGeneres pointed to her own pantsuit and joked, “You’re preaching to the choir, sister.”

“I was just radiant,” the Hidden Figures star shared. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh you’re so happy,’ and they thought it was because of the box office, and I’m thinking, my feet don’t hurt and I am not cinched. It was wonderful.”

Spencer even shared the key to her happiness with Casey Affleck, who took home a Golden Globe for best actor for his role in Manchester By the Sea. DeGeneres also revealed a photo of the exact moment when Spencer revealed her secret, with the actor throwing his head back in laughter.

Before the big awards show, Spencer got comfortable by joining pal Viola Davis and her husband in Davis’ hot tub.

“I went over and we sat in the hot tub, and they had mimosas and I had snacks,” she explained. “That’s the best way to spend a day before you go to the carpet.”