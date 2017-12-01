Octavia Spencer Shares Exclusive Scene from Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water

There’s nothing better than working with people you love.

That was true both on and off screen for Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s ghoulish romance about a mute janitor (Hawkins) who falls in love with an aquatic creature housed in the top secret government facility where she works.

In the exclusive clip above, Spencer’s character Zelda and Hawkins’ character Eliza Esposito, go about their daily work cleaning the facility. Zelda tells colorful stories about her ungrateful husband and home life, while Esposito dutifully listens.

“Being given that dialogue and scene partner is probably what it must feel like to float on a cloud,” Spencer tells PEOPLE of the scene and working with Hawkins. “It’s also great to unload your problems to a friend who isn’t afraid to listen and share your burden.”

Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins Jenny Gage + Tom Betterton

The film has already gained glowing reviews. Entertainment Weekly deemed it “breathtaking in its shoot-the-moon ambition.” It also won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, an early sign of its awards potential.

Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins and Michael Stuhlbarg also star in the movie, which is based on a story from del Toro and Vanessa Taylor.

The Shape of Water hits select theaters today.