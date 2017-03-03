Octavia Spencer on Oscars Accountant: 'I Really Said Some Prayers for Him'

A version of this article originally appeared on ew.com.

As Octavia Spencer put it on The Tonight Show Thursday, Oscars night had “a lot of firsts.”

“The guy that gave the envelope, I really said some prayers for him, ’cause he is the one that really just, like, that was bad,” the Hidden Figures nominee said of the Best Picture mix-up and the accountant behind the debacle. “It was kinda sad.”

Spencer, who will host Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend, recalled sitting next to Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Viggo Mortensen, and her Hidden Figures co-stars Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae when Faye Dunaway accidentally named La La Land the night’s big winner over Moonlight. “Janelle was in Moonlight and didn’t realize they had won,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘You gotta get up there, you guys won.’”

RELATED: Oscars 2017: Highs & Lows

She added with a laugh: “It was a ‘Hold up. Wait a minute. What’s going on? Did Hidden Figures win?’”

Though Spencer “really felt for the La La Land people,” she called it “an honest mistake.”

She continued: “I think everybody handled it really well. I’m glad that Warren Beatty explained all the drama and it squashed it.”

Watch Spencer in the clip above.