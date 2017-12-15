Kim Kardashian, Heists and Fashion! Everything We Know About the All-Female Ocean's 8

The heist is back — and the ladies are running it this time.

Sandra Bullock leads a cast of badass women in Ocean’s 8, the next installment of the popular George Clooney franchise started in 2001. The actress stars as Debbie Ocean, Clooney’s character’s ex-con sister who recruits seven other women — Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter — after getting out of jail to pull off a glamorous job.

The movie has been sending the internet into a frenzy all year as the cast was spotted filming around New York City and two first look images were released. The ladies get in formation for the newly released poster.

In preparation for the trailer dropping next week, we put together a list of the (very little) details we know about the film. Read on for more about the fashionably sinister sequel.

It takes place at the Met Gala

Looks like the ladies have high fashion tastes. The heist in this one takes place at the annual Met Gala, where Vogue‘s Anna Wintour invites the biggest A-Listers to dress up in theme and look glam. The team crashes the gala to swipe a priceless necklace off a celebrity’s neck.

“It’s a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly about the film’s plot.

A bunch of celebs will be making cameos

Since it takes place at one of the hottest tickets of the year, several celebrities will be making cameos.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik, Katie Holmes, Hailey Baldwin and Olivia Munn all make appearances, as do several prominent designers like Alexander Wang and Tommy Hilfiger. And of course Wintour herself will also be appearing in the film, because it wouldn’t be the Met Gala without the grande dame of fashion.

Kardashian and Jenner filming their Ocean's 8 cameo Pacific Coast News

But as Munn revealed earlier in the year, the actress basically paid to be in the movie since she had to pay for all her expenses.

“They’re like, ‘Do your own glam,’ and I got the dress and all that. And then you submit the bills for it because I’m part of your movie. And then they’re [the producers] like, ‘Oh no, the bills come right back to you,’ ” Munn told EW.

Will George Clooney make an appearance?

Okay, so we don’t actually know the answer to this one. While his pal and original Ocean’s cast member Matt Damon already confirmed that he’s appearing in the film, there’s no indication whether Clooney will be joining him. He is, however, a producer on the film, so it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch for Bullock’s Debbie to check in with her brother at some point.

The ladies totally became best friends

The most exciting detail of all is that the ladies seem to have hit it off while filming the highly anticipated movie. From hot dog meals to makeup trailers, Bullock revealed that filming was a harmonious time for all eight costars.

“It’s really fun. Imagine all eight of us crammed into a makeup trailer in the morning,” Bullock told EW. “You think that it would be disastrous but it was heaven, all of us just sharing information, all of us doing three jobs with families, our other jobs, the juggling. And then we get to shoot this movie together.”

Bullock, Blanchett and Rihanna filming in Central Park Alessio Botticelli/FilmMagic

Rihanna also admitted she had a good time in a Vogue interview, even though she was worried about being with all women and that it might be “catty.”

“We had a blast,” she said. “I enjoyed mostly the fact that we were eight strong women who are so different from each other, even in the film our roles are so different. I never thought I would have that much fun at work, on the set of a movie.”

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters June 8.