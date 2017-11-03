NYPD Says It Has 'Credible' Case to Arrest Harvey Weinstein

The New York Police Department is gathering evidence to arrest Harvey Weinstein.

Detectives have interviewed Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta, who claims Weinstein raped her twice in 2010, and found her claims to be “credible,” a spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

Police also confirmed that they have been able to corroborate aspects of de la Huerta’s story, and said that if the allegations were recent and the movie mogul were in New York, they would make the arrest.

However, since Weinstein is currently out of state and the allegations are years old, investigators still need to gather more evidence before seeking a warrant for Weinstein’s arrest. Weinstein is currently in Arizona getting treatment.

“She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We then sought to garner corroboration — this happened seven years ago — and we found corroboration,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters on Friday. “We have an actual case here.”



De la Huerta and Weinstein.

A spokesperson for Weinstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously said “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Joan Vollero, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, told PEOPLE that an investigation into Weinstein is ongoing. “A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the Office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light. As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further.”

De la Huerta, 33, told Vanity Fair that the Hollywood producer raped her twice in 2010.

The first incident happened after he gave her a ride home in New York City that November and insisted on coming up to her apartment, de la Huerta told Vanity Fair.



“Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” she claimed. “Then he pushed me into the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid… It wasn’t consensual… It happened very quickly… He stuck himself inside me… When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.”

A second assault allegedly occurred in late December 2010, when de la Huerta claims Weinstein waited for her in her building lobby as she returned from a photo shoot.

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

In addition to denying any nonconsensual sex, Weinstein’s spokesperson has said “there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”