Notting Hill Star Emma Chambers Dead at 53

Actress Emma Chambers, who starred in the 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill alongside Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, has died at the age of 53.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers,” agent John Grant said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work,” Grant continued. “She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

Clive Coote/Polygram/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Chambers played the younger sister of Hugh Grant’s character in Notting Hill, and outspoken, spunky girl named Honey.

Hugh, 57, remembered his late co-star on Saturday, tweeting, “Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news.”

In the U.K., Chambers had her breakout role in the acclaimed BBC series The Vicar of Dibley — which she starred in from 1994 to 2007. The Doncaster-born actress received a lot of acclaim for the part, including a British Comedy Award for best television actress in 1998.

Other roles on British television included The Rainbow, Take a Girl Like You, Martin Chuzzlewit, and The Wind in the Willows.