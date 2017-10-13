12 Not-So-Scary Movies For All of Us Wusses Out There
Who needs horror movies when you’ve got these witches, ghouls and reanimated corpses to sing and dance for you?
HOCUS POCUS
It's everyone's favorite Halloween movie for a reason — after all, the Sanderson Sisters never let you down. Plus, there's a Bette Midler musical number, which automatically makes it better than every single horror movie that's ever been made.
THE CORPSE BRIDE
If you like your Halloween movies with a healthy dose of romance and stop-motion dance numbers starring some jaunty skeletons, Corpse Bride is the film for you. It's sweet, it's spooky, it's adorable and Emily's wedding dress is still one of the chicest wedding day looks we've ever seen.
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
There are a million reasons to watch this film — you want something truly goofy, you're still mourning the passing of Gene Wilder, you want to see a reanimated corpse perform "Putting on the Ritz" — but perhaps the most important reason is that it reminds us all the importance of reading labels properly. (Abnormal does not equal Abby Normal.)
THE ADDAMS FAMILY
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're all together ooky … and you can't celebrate Halloween without them. (They'd probably torture you if you tried.)
EDWARD SCISSORHANDS
When in doubt, make sure that your Halloween movie programming includes at least one of the following: Tim Burton, Winona Ryder in an iconic role, or a creepy, ominous castle that looms over everything.
PRACTICAL MAGIC
Sure, it's not technically a Halloween film, but it's got magic, awesome '90s outfits and a terrifying villain, so it totally counts. Besides, you never need an excuse to watch the margarita scene.
THE CRAFT
They are the weirdoes — and they make for some great squad costume inspiration, if you and your friends still haven't decided on one yet.
SHAUN OF THE DEAD
It is — by far — the bloodiest movie on this list, but it's also the only one that features a scene where people fight zombies to the sounds of Queen, so really, it's worth enduring a little gore.
CASPER
Because Christina Ricci was, is and always will be our Halloween spirit animal.
BEETLEJUICE
Everyone deserves to be haunted by a chaos-causing, striped-suit-wearing ghoul once in a while.
GHOSTBUSTERS
Choose either the original or the remake, and make sure that everyone knows that you're definitely not afraid of no ghosts.
A MARATHON OF BOB'S BURGERS HALLOWEEN EPISODES
When you don't feel like trick-or-treating, the next best thing is obviously to watch Tina, Gene and Louise Belcher discover the joy of receiving full bars in their candy bags and Bob and Linda attempt to create the scariest haunted house ever.
