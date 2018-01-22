Nicole Kidman Was ‘Deeply Emotional’ Accepting Her First SAG Award After 10 Nominations

Nicole Kidman didn’t hide how she was feeling after winning her first Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday night after ten nominations.

“Emotional, deeply emotional, I have to say,” Kidman tells PEOPLE. “And I like to be able to acknowledge that because I’ve done this pretty much my whole life and so for the actors to acknowledge the work — I’m very, very grateful.”

The 50-year-old actress took home the statue for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series at the show for her role in Big Little Lies. The actress was visibly moved by the honor, crying when she took the stage after hugging fellow nominees and costars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

A teery Nicole Kidman accepts her SAG Award Kevin Winter/Getty

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

In her speech, Kidman applauded other nominees including Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon and condemned ageism in the industry, saying, “To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary.”

“How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old,” she said. “Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. That’s not the case now. We’ve proven … and are proving that we are potent, and powerful and viable.”

She added: “I just beg that the industry stays behind us … it’s only the beginning.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.