Nicole Kidman Reveals Keith Urban 'Came Out Weeping' After Seeing Lion

Keith Urban did not try to hide his emotions after seeing his wife Nicole Kidman’s performance in Lion.

The handsome couple, both dressed in Gucci, arrived at the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, where Kidman is nominated for best supporting actress for the true story about an Indian boy named Saroo who is adopted by an Australian couple after becoming separated from his biological family.

“I knew we were onto a good thing when my sister and my husband saw the film and they both came out weeping and wanting to hug me,” Kidman told E! News’s Giuliana Rancic. “I thought that’s an amazing response to a film.”

Urban added that Lion is a “really, really beautiful film — and I always want to stress that so much of the crying is really more about the triumph of the film and the triumph of love. That’s really what it’s about.”

In the film, Kidman plays Sue Brierley, one half of Saroo’s adoptive parents. Speaking on the difficulties of playing a real person, Kidman said, “It’s a supporting role, so trying to find her essence and honor it — and have it be properly depicted onscreen in a small about of time — was probably the hardest part about it.

Earlier in the afternoon, Dev Patel, who plays the adult version of Saroo, spoke about working with Kidman. “I was really intimidated to begin with,” Patel told E! News on the red carpet of Kidman. “I was very nervous and then they kind of just invited me into a room and I didn’t even know that she was going to be there and she was just sitting there at the table with the director.”