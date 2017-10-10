Nicole Kidman is joining other Oscar-winning stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Brie Larson, Judi Dench, Kate Winslet and more in speaking out against Harvey Weinstein amid allegations of decades of sexual misconduct.

In a statement released to PEOPLE, Kidman — who has worked with Weinstein on seven films including Lion, Nine, Cold Mountain, and The Others — put her support behind any victims making allegations against the famed film producer.

“As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce,” the actress, 50, said. “We need to eradicate this behavior.”

In September, Kidman used her Emmy acceptance speech for her role on the HBO series Big Little Lies to highlight domestic abuse and violence against women. In the series, she plays a domestic abuse victim.

“It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl,” Kidman wrote in a touching open letter for Porter magazine later. “The idea that women and men are equal is part of my DNA. I was raised by a strong feminist mother and a fully supportive father.”

She continued, “My feminist roots have also led me to the UN Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador. It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever.”

The Australian actress also called on women to face challenges head on, “reclaim their lives,” and most of all, support one another and help others to know they are not alone.

“More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other. I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion,” Kidman wrote. “Each of us, in ways big or small, will come across challenges, often arising out of the fact that we are women in a still unequal world. It has happened to me; I am sure it has to you. In those moments, I like to think of those who have my back, who lifted me up and encouraged me to believe in myself. Imagine: if you can fall back on the 3.5 billion sisters, and the many good men who are with us, what could we possibly not achieve?”

On Sunday, Weinstein was removed from his powerhouse film studio in the wake of the publication of the allegations in a New York Times report, according to Variety.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the Weinstein Company said in a statement.