Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet for Hollywood Date Night

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for a decade, but they still know how to bring the heat.

The couple dazzled at the Golden Globes Sunday night for an A-list date night, where Kidman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in Lions. The musician led the way down the red carpet holding his wife’s hand.

The 49-year-old actress donned a metallic Alexander McQueen gown from the Spring 2017 collection with off-the-shoulder sheer sleeves. Her husband, also 49, looked dapper in a traditional tuxedo and black bow tie.

The actress recently told PEOPLE the secret behind their long-lasting marriage.

“Just love,” Kidman shared. “Just love each other, lavish each other with love. Also we just happen to like each other too. That works.”