Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet for Hollywood Date Night

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for a decade, but they still know how to bring the heat.

The couple dazzled at the Golden Globes Sunday night for an A-list date night, where Kidman is nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in Lions. The musician led the way down the red carpet holding his wife’s hand.

The 49-year-old actress donned a metallic Alexander McQueen gown from the Spring 2017 collection with off-the-shoulder sheer sleeves. Her husband, also 49, looked dapper in a traditional tuxedo and black bow tie.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2016 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list !

The actress recently told PEOPLE the secret behind their long-lasting marriage.

“Just love,” Kidman shared. “Just love each other, lavish each other with love. Also we just happen to like each other too. That works.”