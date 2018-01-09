Nicole Kidman Makes Instagram Debut After Globes Win & Immediately Uses It as a Powerful Platform

Nicole Kidman is getting social for the new year!

The Big Little Lies actress, fresh off her Golden Globes win, joined Instagram late Sunday night. Her first post was a photo of herself after hours at the awards ceremony.

“About last night……shut the place down!!! I am so proud of my Big Little Lies family and to have stood with my sisters on such a special night,” she wrote, along with the hashtag, #TimesUp.

The hashtag was in reference to the new initiative Time’s Up, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

A couple hours after making her first post, Kidman shared another photo, this time alongside her Big Little Lies cast members, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. She captioned it, “My sisters.”

Her first two posts have already combined for over 100,000 likes.

Last night, Kidman won the award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in the HBO series.

Thanking Witherspoon and her fellow Big Little Lies actors, Kidman said, “We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you.” She added, “Laura Dern, Shailene, Zoe we sat at a table and pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other and this is ours to share. Wow, the power of women.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Speaking to her husband, Keith Urban, she said, “When my cheek is against yours everything melts away and that is love. It’s true. I love you so much.”

Big Little Lies, which earned the most nominations of any TV series with six on Sunday night, will be returning for a second season.