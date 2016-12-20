Nicole Kidman Says Keith Urban Rushed to Her Side After Father’s Death: ‘He Walked Off Stage and He Got on a Plane’

Nicole Kidman says she was “shattered beyond belief” after the 2014 death of her father, but credits her husband and children with helping her through the difficult time.

In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the actress recalled the moments she learned of her father’s death, and how Keith Urban rushed to her side.

“I had a husband that came right back. I called him screaming and crying. And he was about to go on stage. And he walked off stage and he got on a plane — he had just gotten there,” the Lion star, 49, told CBS.

“He flew six hours and he was right back there. And he literally picked me up and pretty much carried me through the next two weeks.”

Dr. Antony Kidman died suddenly in September 2014 while in Singapore visiting his other daughter, Antonia, and her family. He was 75.

“When my father passed away, I literally was down saying, ‘Please, give me the strength just to be able to wake up tomorrow’ … I didn’t even know how to get up from this,” the actress said.

However, along with her husband, Kidman said the couple’s young daughters, Faith Margaret, 5, and 8-year-old Sunday Rose, helped her to “get up.”

“I had my children going, ‘It’s gonna be all right, Momma,’ ” she explained. “It’s interesting the way children view things, ’cause they’re like, ‘You still got your mommy.’ ”

And when it comes to her little “Southern” girls, Kidman said she hopes they can say the same for a long, long time.

“I would just like to be here long enough to have my children grow up and for me to see them thriving. Right? So that’s all I ask. And that my husband and I are with each other,” she said.

“Just wanting to be here. I’m an older mother, so, you know … It’s that prayer of, ‘Gosh, let me be here.’ “