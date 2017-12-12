Fans have never seen Nicole Kidman like this before!

The 50-year-old actress was spotted on the Los Angeles set of her new thriller Destroyer on Monday, rocking a short, flippy brunette wig and what appeared to be a faux tan.

It’s not the first time Kidman has undergone a shocking physical transformation for a role using makeup and wigs. In 2002, she donned a prosthetic nose to play Virginia Woolf in the film The Hours — a performance that would go on to win her an Oscar.

This year, in the Australian crime drama Top of the Lake: China Girl, Kidman also underwent a metamorphesis for her role, wearing an eye-catching curly grey wig.

Destroyer, which comes from Girlfight director Karyn Kusama, has Kidman playing an LAPD detective who confronts the remaining members of a cult-like gang she had once been a member of as a young undercover cop. It’s written by Kusama’s The Invitation scribes Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman’s appearance on Monday comes hours after she nabbed a best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture Golden Globe nomination for her role in Big Little Lies. Additionally, both the HBO series and Top of the Lake: China Girl were nominated for best television limited series or motion picture made for television.

Keith Urban, Kidman’s husband of 11 years, could barely contain his enthusiasm for his wife’s honor.

“Hey baby- CONGRATULATIONS on all the GLOBES love this morn!!!!!!” Urban wrote on social media. “Incredibly proud of you, the work, and all the BLL and TOTL team. THE STARS ALIGNED!!! xxxxxx – KU #GoldenGlobes.”

The couple have always been each other’s biggest supporters. In fact, Kidman turned to Urban the most after long days shooting some of her more emotional scenes from Big Little Lies.

“Because we were shooting for so long, I think the duration of [the production] slowly started to seep in,” the Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight. “Normally, I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. Not always, but you know, usually. I’ve been working a long time now. But it was hard.”

“Luckily, I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” Kidman continued. “I came home to loving arms, someone who would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged, really upset, and physically and emotionally drained and in pain — my neck, particularly.”

Destroyer is set for a 2018 release.