Nicolas Cage Thanks U.S. Coast Guard for Hurricane Relief Work in Emotional Speech

Nicolas Cage took time out of his movie schedule to deliver an emotional, in-person thank you to the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Oscar-winner was in Mobile, Alabama this past weekend filming his new movie Between Worlds, when he made time to visit the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center, where he delivered a rousing speech thanking the men and women for their heroic response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“As a family man myself, I find it hard to imagine having to say goodbye to my family not knowing whether I will ever see them again,” he told a crowd of service men and women. “During a time of hardship, the military has done, to devote themselves to the safety and protection of United States families.”

He added, “I can only imagine the bravery and strength it takes working through flood water, going door to door looking for survivors and pulling people out of the wreckage that they used to call home.”

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, was the strongest observed in the Atlantic since Wilma in 2005. As of September 19, the hurricane has caused at least 102 deaths, including 44 in the Caribbean and 58 in the United States, according to ABC News.

Hurricane Harvey, meanwhile, has caused at least 83 confirmed deaths, and incurred economic damages ranging from $70 to $200 billion, with uninsured homeowners sustaining much of the loss, according to the LA Times.

Cage has been recognized for his philanthropic work in the past, winning a U.N. Award for his humanitarian work. He was also appointed a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime and has been involved with Amnesty International for years.

In addition, he donated $2 million to provide shelters, medical and psychological rehabilitation for child solders and he donated $1 million dollars to help victims of Hurricane Katrina.