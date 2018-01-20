Nicolas Cage Supports the #MeToo Movement: Everyone 'Needs to Be Heard, Supported and Cherished'

Nicolas Cage is speaking out in support of the #MeToo movement.

“Every opportunity I get to work with a female director – one of the best movies I ever made was Valley Girl and I just did a picture called Inconceivable with Maria Pulera and there was a strong female cast,” Cage, 54, told PEOPLE at the Entertainment Studios Suite at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Friday. “I realize that the talent and creativity needs to be heard and supported and cherished.”

Cage, who is starring in the action-thriller, Mandy — which premiered at the festival on Friday — shared his thoughts after Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford discussed the effects of movement at the opening press day press conference on Thursday.

“Change is inevitable,” Redford said. “I’m pretty encouraged right now. What it’s doing is bringing more opportunities for women … Women are going to have a stronger voice … I think the role of men right now is to listen.”

"Change is inevitable…I'm pretty encouraged right now. What it's doing is bringing more opportunities for women…Women are going to have a stronger voice…I think the role of men right now is to listen." – #Redford on the #MeToo movement — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 18, 2018

Though Cage has spent many years enjoying the festival in Park City, this year proves to be special.

“I don’t think I’ve had a movie premiere here in 40 years, so I’m very excited,” he said.

RELATED: How to Donate to Support Time’s Up and Fight Sexual Harassment

Directed by Beyond the Black Rainbow‘s Panos Cosmatos, Mandy is set in 1983 where Red Miller (Cage), a dark and troubled man plans to take down a religious cult who snatch up the love of his life.

RELATED VIDEO: Women of Hollywood Attend Golden Globes Together in Support of the Time’s Up Movement

“What led me to the role was Elijah Wood (executive producer),” Cage said. “We were making a picture together called The Trust and we had a lot of conversations about cinema because we’re both film enthusiasts. He asked me if I had seen the movie Beyond the Black Rainbow which I had not – I watched it and it blew my mind and I couldn’t sleep for a week and then I read the script and I immediately knew there was something in there that I could connect with emotionally. I look like the character from An Army Of One, long gray har and beard. He didn’t see me in that role at first, but I really wanted the part of Red. I felt that I had the life experience to play Red organically.”