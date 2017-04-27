Nicolas Cage reportedly suffered an injury on the set of his new film #211.

The actor broke his ankle while filming the heist movie in Bulgaria, according to multiple reports.

Cage, 53, was rushed to a local hospital and then flown to Los Angeles for further treatment. Film production is expected to be on hold for two weeks while he recovers.

Details of the accident remain unknown.

Cage’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Directed by York Alec Shackleton, #211 stars Cage as a police officer trying to stop a bank robbery — “211” is the police code for “robbery in progress.”

Also starring Amanda Cerny, Sophie Skelton and Michael Rainey Jr., #211 is due out later this year.