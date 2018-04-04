Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer soaked up the warm spring weather on the beach Wednesday in Miami, Florida, where the actress has been busy promoting her new film I Feel Pretty.

The newlyweds looked smitten with each other as they strolled along the sand hand-in-hand. Fischer, 37, wore a red sweatshirt commemorating Bernadette Peters’ recent return to Broadway in Hello, Dolly! Schumer, meanwhile, wore a floral-print tank with black shorts.

The duo recently returned from a romantic honeymoon in Italy. Last month, Schumer, 36, took to Instagram to share photos from the trip showing the couple sipping on cappuccinos in Rome, riding Segways and shopping for cured meats.

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer. MEGA

The actress and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author were married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Feb. 13. The star-studded wedding — which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David — came just three months after Schumer, 36, and Fischer, 38 were first photographed together.

The Trainwreck star has since shared intimate moments from her big day including a wedding video and the story behind their unconventional vows.

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’ ” she said during an appearance on the Sirius XM show You Up with Nikki Glaser. “And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f—— loser.’ It was all like awful s—.”