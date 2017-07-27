New Trailer for Stephen King's It Is Making Clowns Terrifying Again

Red balloons are floating and our stomachs are sinking with the new trailer for Stephen King’s It.

Released on Thursday, the trailer gives a terrifying look at what Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise has in store for the children of Derry, Maine, in the upcoming remake based on the horror maestro’s 1986 novel.

One of the more disturbing new scenes revealed in the trailer introduces a room full of menacing clowns of all shapes and sizes. Observant fans have pointed out that hidden amongst the dolls and masks is an homage to Tim Curry’s version of Pennywise from the 1990 TV movie.

The trailer also provides a deeper introduction to The Losers’ Club, the group of outcast kids who finally take a stand against the evil lurking beneath their town. The clip opens with the misfit 11-year-olds swimming, exploring the woods and enjoying their summer as we hear Mike Hanlon explain his dad’s theory about the town’s curse.

We also get a closer look at Losers’ Club leader Bill Denbrough’s little brother Georgie’s fateful encounter with the clown while sailing a paper boat down a storm drain.

And just like when the first trailer for the film was released, fans were quick to take to social media to express their renewed coulrophobia — or fear of clowns.

Love the latest IT trailer but looks so bloody terrifying 😱🤡 #ittrailer — Tom Salter (@TombolaTweets) July 27, 2017

Phew, 😓Lord it took everything in me to watch that new IT movie trailer. Freakin' hate clowns! — Justin. (@_Justifyed_) July 27, 2017

So the new #ITMovie trailer is out but I'm waiting until my sister gets home from work to watch it because I'm nice. #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/rtpywVEhPq — Alex ✨👽 (@AlexMitchiex13) July 27, 2017

It floats into theaters Sept. 8.