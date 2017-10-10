New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Unleashed

That galaxy far, far away just got a little closer.

The second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi dropped on Monday, giving fans an expansive glimpse at the highly-anticipated Episode VIII.

In the suspense-building trailer for the new movie, Luke Skywalker alludes to Rey’s power, saying, “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

Hours before the trailer was dropped, a new poster for the film was revealed, with all fan-favorites appearing together, including Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia Organa.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

The latest film in the ongoing space saga will see the return of stars from The Force Awakens including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver. Mark Hamill will also reprise his role as Luke Skywalker.

While the plot details are a closely guarded secret, the cast dropped a few hints about what fans can expect from the film during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in April.

“What I can say is in the Last Jedi, we go deeper into Rey’s story, and what is very apparent from where we left off in The Force Awakens and where we begin with the Last Jedi, is that Rey has a certain expectation about what she might be getting from Luke, and what that might entail,” Ridley explained of her character Rey’s fate.

“And as a lot of people know, it’s difficult when you meet your heroes, because it might not be what you expect,” she added cryptically.

Hamill also spoke vaguely about how Skywalker fits into this installment.

“They allude to things that happened, and to a certain extent it’s not Luke’s story anymore. But I think he’s an important part of the overall arch of the saga, and again there’s a lot of mystery about him, even within the film. So you have to fill in your own backstory. I’m sure there will be comic books, video games and novels that tell the story,” he explained.

The Last Jedi will also be Fisher‘s final film: Production the film, in which Fisher returns as General Leia, wrapped in July, nearly five months before the actress’ unexpected death.