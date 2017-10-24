New Harvey Weinstein Accuser Claims He Forced Himself on Her While She Was on Her Period

Another woman has come forward with graphic allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein.

Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant, is claiming that Weinstein “orally forced himself” on her in 2006 when she was in her 20s. “He even pulled my tampon out; I was in disbelief,” she said during a press conference alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred, in New York City on Tuesday.

Reading from a detailed statement, Haleyi said she first met the disgraced mogul at the 2004 London premiere of The Aviator, and then ran into him again at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. After asking the producer for a job in New York, she claimed he invited her back to his hotel to talk about it.

Haleyi said she was led to Weinstein’s room by an assistant who left after the producer arrived. Once they were alone, Weinstein allegedly began asking Haleyi for a massage. She said she declined and suggested he call the front the desk for a professional masseuse before leaving.

“By that time, I was crying and felt completely humiliated and stupid about having a meeting with him,” she added.

Weinstein allegedly got back in touch with her after the incident and helped arrange for her to work on the set of an unnamed television show in New York. Haleyi said she and Weinstein did not speak “until shooting was over.” The next time they saw each other at the Mercer Hotel in New York for “a chat,” Haleyi said Weinstein was a “complete gentlemen and completely charming.”

After another allegedly “normal conversation” a few days later, she said Weintein asked her to accompany him on a private plane to Paris, where he said he’d put her up in the Ritz Carlton. Sensing the trip was “romantic” in nature, Haleyi said she declined the offer. But she said Weinstein would not take no for an answer, and continued to call her, at one point showing up to her apartment twice in one day.

“I finally said, ‘I’m not coming to Paris with you and I hear you have a terrible reputation with women,'” she said. “That’s when he backed off.”

Weinstein made contact with her again after returning from Paris, according to Haleyi, who said she accepted his offer to visit his home in SoHo in hopes of maintaining a professional relationship. When she got into the private car Weinstein sent, Haleyi said there was a copy of the New York Post in the backseat with a cover photo showing Weinstein and his now-estranged wife Georgina Chapman together in Paris. “I wonder if it had been strategically placed there,” Haleyi said.

The sexual advances began soon after she arrived to his home, Haleyi said at the press conference. She alleged she even told the producer she was on her period and that there was “no way” anything was going to happen.

“He wouldn’t take no for an answer and backed me into a room which was not lit, but looked like a kid’s bedroom with drawings on the walls,” she said. “He held me down on the bed, I tried to get him off of me but it was impossible. He was extremely persistent and physically overpowering.”

She continued, “He then orally forced himself on me while I was on my period. He even pulled my tampon out. I was in disbelief. I would not have wanted anyone to do that with me even if the person had been a romantic partner.”

After the attack, Haleyi said Weinstein asked her, “Don’t you think we are so much closer to each other now?” She said she replied, “No.”

Allred called the allegations a “new low” for Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged abuse in detailed profiles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”