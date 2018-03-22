New Deadpool 2 Trailer Pokes Fun at Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Deadpool is back — and he’s as vulgar and inappropriate as ever!

The second full-length trailer for the highly anticipated sequel dropped on Thursday, giving fans a closer look at what to expect from Deadpool 2.

And while the trailer is complete with plenty of fighting and NSFW language, star Ryan Reynolds even managed to sneak in a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants joke.

“And that’s why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography,” Reynolds’ titular character tells his trusty cab driver at the end of the clip.

Reynolds is married to Sisterhood actress Blake Lively.

Joe Lederer

Deadpool 2 finds the unlikely hero trying to save a young boy from villain Cable (Josh Brolin), who has come back from the future to kill the child.

“I am not letting Cable kill this kid,” says Deadpool. “But I can’t do this alone.”

Deadpool rounds up a group of fellow superheroes to help him — including a few familiar faces from the last film.

“We need them tough, morally flexible and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10 to 12 years,” he jokes.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.