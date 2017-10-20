Need a Halloween Costume? Get Help From Bette Midler and Benefit a Good Cause

Cancel your trip to Party City — you could look as fabulous as Bette Midler this Halloween!

The multi Grammy award-winning star is auctioning off three of her previous Halloween costumes to benefit her charity New York Restoration Project (NYRP), which works to make the city greener and more sustainable.

The organization’s annual Hulaween gala combines Halloween with its environmentally-driven mission. True to her famous Hocus Pocus role, Midler, 71, consistently attends the event wearing bold and elaborate costumes.

Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus

“I love that Halloween gives people a chance to shed their old skin and take on an entirely new persona, just for the night, and these ensembles are some of my favorites from past NYRP Hulaween parties,” Midler tells PEOPLE. “I’ve been lucky to work with some very talented people who help bring my costume visions to life every year.”

The eclectic costumes being auctioned feature colorful feathers, sequin accessories, leather gloves and even a hat with large horns attached. All the proceeds will benefit NYRP.