Actress Natassia Malthe Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Raping Her after the BAFTA Awards

A Norwegian model and actress has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in her London hotel room after the 2008 BAFTA awards — joining the long line of women who have spoken out against the disgraced producer.

Natassia Malthe, 43, revealed the alleged assault at a Wednesday press conference alongside her attorney Gloria Allred, claiming that Weinstein showed up at her hotel room late that night, the Associated Press reports.

“He barged into my room and then I remembered he took off his pants and sat on my bed,” Malthe said, noting that she “panicked” and wondered what she should do.

“I believe I disassociated during that time that he was having sex with me. I lay still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end. I played dead. Afterwards, I laid there in complete disgust.”

Malthe said that before he assaulted her, he masturbated in front of her and told her of all the famous women he had slept with, according to the AP. She said the sex was not consensual.

“It was not consensual,” she said, according to the BBC. “He did not use a condom.”

The actress said she received a script from Weinstein in the days after the incident, and he allegedly invited her to a meeting with him and an assistant, the BBC reports.

When she arrived, however, Weinstein asked her to engage in a threesome.

“I had experienced sexual harassment from other powerful men in Hollywood, but my experiences with Harvey were the worst,” she said, according to the BBC.

Malthe is the latest accuser of Weinstein, 65, who finds himself in the midst of an ongoing sexual harassment and abuse scandal with actresses including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie speaking out against Weinstein’s alleged behavior.

In a bombshell New York Times report earlier this month, eight women accused him of acting inappropriately. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan. In accounts in the New York Times, the New Yorker and elsewhere, more than 40 women have spoken out against the producer, with allegations including rape, forced oral sex, groping and harassment.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein, a spokesperson for the movie mogul said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

“Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”