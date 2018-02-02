Natalie Wood’s Death Now Deemed 'Suspicious' by Authorities as New Witnesses Come Forward

Nearly 40 years after the tragic loss of Hollywood actress Natalie Wood, new witnesses in her 1981 drowning have emerged prompting Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators to deem her cause of death “suspicious.”

The news — which was reported by CNN, and the Associated Press — comes hours after CBS News released a clip from an upcoming 48 Hours special where Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina — when asked if Wood’s widower Robert Wagner, 87, is considered a suspect — responded by saying he is now considered “more of a person of interest” in the case.

Police had initially classified Wood’s death as an accidental drowning, but the case was reopened in 2011. Wagner has long said he had no involvement in her death, and no charges have ever been filed.

Wood died on Nov. 29, 1981, off of Catalina Island in California — her body found floating in the water after disappearing after a night of drinking with her husband on their yacht, Splendour. Also on board was actor Christopher Walken, Wood’s then-costar in the movie Brainstorm, and the boat’s captain, Dennis Davern. She was 43.

On Thursday, sheriff’s officials said in a statement that they obtained new witness accounts after reviewing more than 100 tips, The New York Times reported — accounts that “portray a new sequence of events on the boat that night.”

One witness described hearing crashing sounds and yelling coming from Wood and Wagner’s stateroom, the AP reported. Separate witnesses heard a man and woman arguing on the back of the boat, voices believed to belong to Wood and Wagner.

“The statements from these new witnesses differ from the original version of events as related by previous witnesses, including the individuals on the boat,” the sheriff’s office said, according to CNN. “Do we have enough to make an arrest at this moment? No. This remains a suspicious death investigation.”