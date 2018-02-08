Natalie Portman Refuses 'to be Pitted Against' Other Actresses: 'There's Not Only One Spot'

Natalie Portman has been working as an actress since she was 13 years old, but recently the Oscar winner has been making headlines for her activism.

The Black Swan star spoke at the Women’s March in Los Angeles in January and has been working tirelessly with other women in Hollywood to further the Time’s Up movement.

While there is still plenty of progress to be made, Portman, 36, spoke out about the positive change she’s already seen come to fruition earlier this week at The Makers Conference.

“It’s been really incredible to gather actresses because I think something that we realized was that we’re usually the only woman at work. So like many other industries, we walk onto a nearly all-male set, and we’re usually alone and we rarely get to interact with each other,” she told the audience at the Time’s Up panel at the annual conference, hosted by feminist media brand MAKERS, on Monday night in Hollywood.

“I’ve never had—I think Rashida [Jones] is my only close actress friend until now,” she added. Portman and Jones attended Harvard University together and have both been outspoken about the Time’s Up movement.

Natalie Portman at MAKERS Conference Rachel Murray/Getty

“[There’s power in] just all being in a room together and sharing our experiences and realizing how much we’ve been endangered by being isolated,” said Portman.

The actress also praised the female community in Hollywood for its unity. “We refuse to be pitted against each other. There’s not only one spot. We’re going to make room for all of us. It’s really, really powerful and really incredible and we have all of these new friends,” she said.