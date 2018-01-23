Naomi Watts Remembers Former Boyfriend Heath Ledger on the 10-Year Anniversary of His Death

Naomi Watts paid tribute to former boyfriend Heath Ledger on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

The actress, who dated Ledger from 2002 to 2004, shared a photo of the late actor, taken by Naomi’s brother, photographer Ben Watts, on Instagram Monday calling him a “beautiful soul.”

“Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit. #heathledger @wattsupphoto,” Watts, 49, wrote in the caption.

After the two separated, Ledger dated Michelle Williams after meeting on the set of their 2005 film Brokeback Mountain and welcomed their daughter Matilda in October 2005. They separated in September 2007.

Watts moved on with actor Liev Schreiber, whom she dated for 11 years before breaking up in September 2016.

On Monday, Matilda’s godmother Busy Philipps remembered the late actor in a tearful Instagram stories video.

“I was just driving and I was thinking about my friends Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’” she said in the post.

“It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song… it’s weird,” Philipps said.

Ledger was found dead on Jan. 22, 2008 in his apartment. He was 28. A toxicology report revealed a fatal mix of prescription drugs in his system. Ledger was survived by his partner at the time, Williams, and his only child, Matilda (now 12).