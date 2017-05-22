Naomi Watts Opens Up About Life After Split from Liev Schreiber: 'There Are Good Days and Bad Days'

After her 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber came to an end last year, Naomi Watts says her life has had its ups and downs.

The actress, who’s starring in Netflix’s Gypsy, opened up about the split in a recent interview with Vogue Australia, saying that her relationship with Schreiber has continued to remain amicable.

“I mean, I’m single, I’m co-parenting. I’m doing okay,” Watts said. She and Schreiber have two children: Alexander (Sasha) Pete Schreiber, 8, and Samuel Kai Schreiber, 7.

Watts added that she’s been focusing on work and family to keep her mind off the breakup. She’s also spent more time with friends, including Nicole Kidman.

“There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Schreiber has been spotted out with Morgan Brown, an interior designer who dated actor Gerard Butler. “It was definitely romantic,” said an onlooker who observed the two on a coffee date. “They were laughing and walking with their arms around each other. They looked very happy.”

In addition to playing a therapist in the Netflix drama Gypsy, Watts is also starring in the new remake of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks.

“I’m here to tell the stories,” Watts said of her new projects. “Not just to go to work and get paid by great actors and directors; it’s more than that. It has to be stuff that you’re connecting with, if it’s bringing something back into your own life.”

The two-time Oscar nominee said she, and other actresses, start to feel a new sense of urgency later in their careers. “We don’t like to be told that our time is up, so I think that as we hurtle towards the finish line we get that extra bit of speed,” she explained.

“I feel it among my peers, not just actors but all types of people in different careers,” she added. “I’ve got a lot of female friends and we’re all talking about, ‘What can we do now?’ And, ‘What has led us here? What haven’t we done?’ And, ‘What else do we want to do?’ ”