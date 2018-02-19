Going Strong: Naomi Watts and New Boyfriend Billy Crudup Show Some Sweet PDA at BAFTAs Afterparty

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are going strong.

The couple, who star as husband and wife on the Netflix series Gypsy, affectionately held hands while leaving Vogue‘s BAFTA afterparty in London together on Sunday night.

The 49-year-old actress led the way wearing an all-black outfit in support of the Time Up’s initiative, including a long jacket she draped over her shoulders. For a touch of color, she wore burgundy heels that matched her bold lipstick. Crudup, also 49, sported a classic gray suit and white shirt sans tie for the event.

Watts and Crudup were first seen together in March of last year heading to a sushi spot for lunch in New York City. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the onscreen costars were dating in July, shortly after they were seen again in the Big Apple, taking yet another stroll hand-in-hand.

Watts and Liev Schreiber split in September 2016 after 11 years together. The couple has two children together: Samuel Kai, 9, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 10.

In an interview with Vogue Australia last summer, the actress said that her relationship with Schreiber has remained amicable.

“I mean, I’m single, I’m co-parenting. I’m doing okay,” Watts explained.

Watts added that she’s been focusing on work and family to keep her mind off the breakup. She’s also spent more time with friends, including Nicole Kidman.

“There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” she continued.

Schreiber echoed those sentiments in a recent interview this year during Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

“It’s important to support each other,” he said. “I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mommy with the boys and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other.”

Crudup dated actress Mary-Louise Parker until 2003, before they split while she was six months pregnant with their child. He then began dating actress Claire Danes. The couple dated for four years before splitting in 2006.