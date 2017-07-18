Movies

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Are Dating: Inside Their Other A-List Romances

A look back at new couple Billy Crudup and Claire Danes’ previous A-list love interests.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup 

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup star as husband and wife on the new Netflix series Gypsy -- and now a source confirms to PEOPLE the duo haven taken their relationship offscreen as well.

The pair was spotted holding hands in New York City over the weekend, according to Page Six, which was first to break the news of the new couple.

An eyewitness told the outlet they spotted Watts, 48, and Crudup, 49, holding hands as they walked into a cafe for lunch. The witness said they “looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands.”

The two had previously been seen taking a stroll together back in March as they bundled up in the cold New York weather. The costars were all smiles as they headed to a sushi spot for lunch.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber 

Watts was previously in an 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber, which came to an end last year. The couple has two children together: Samuel Kai, 8, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 10.

Amicable Exes

She recently opened up about the split in an interview with Vogue Australia, saying that her relationship with Schreiber, 49, has continued to remain amicable.

“There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,” she said.

Naomi Watts and Heath Ledger

Before Schreiber, Watts dated Heath Ledger from August 2002 to May 2004. 

“We had a beautiful relationship, only a couple of years, but he was a man who was completely full of joy, and there was a lot of laughing and affection,” Watts previously told More.

“He was really a very special soul and made a great impact on my life. And a great actor, but I know there was so much more to come. And it’s a tragedy for his little daughter [Matilda Rose]," she said of his untimely death in 2008.

Billy Crudup and Mary-Louise Parker

Crudup dated actress Mary-Louise Parker until 2003, when he left her (six months pregnant with their child) for actress Claire Danes. Their son William is now 13.

Billy Crudup and Claire Danes

Crudup and Daines dated for four years before splitting in 2006.

“That was a scary thing. It was really hard,” the Homeland star told Howard Stern of the public scrutiny surrounding their relationship.

“That was a choice I made to fall in love,” she told Blackbook in 2009. “It’s unpleasant to be cast in such an unflattering role, but I just had to remain steadfast.”

