Dive Into My Little Pony: The Movie's Colorful Underwater World in This Exclusive First Look

My Little Pony is galloping to a new adventure.

The beloved animated series is hitting the big screen this October, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at what lies in store for fans of its colorful four-footed characters, who are literally taking the plunge.

After a dark force threatens their home, the Mane 6 transform into sea-ponies for a journey that will take them under the sea, where they’ll meet new friends and face challenges on a special quest.

Those new friends will fit right in — including Princess Skystar, voiced by Kristin Chenoweth, who quips that she dabbled in Method acting for the role.

“I’m so happy I got to create a new character,” Chenoweth tells PEOPLE. “Let’s just say she’s been locked up for a while and is longing for friends. Princess Skystar has beautiful hair, so I made sure my hair was on point for every recording session!“

Check out the exclusive 360º image above to meet Princess Skystar and Queen Novo, voiced by Uzo Aduba. Use your mouse to click and drag the image on a computer, or explore the sea-pony world on your mobile device by swiping around.

Joining Queen Novo and Princess Skystar in the 360º image are the Mane 6 — Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, Applejack, Twilight Sparkle, Rarity and Pinkie Pie – and Spike. The film also features the voice talents of Emily Blunt, Taye Diggs, Michael Peña, Zoë Saldana, Liev Schreiber and Sia.

My Little Pony: The Movie, from Lionsgate, arrives in theaters Oct. 6.