Murder on the Orient Express — Get to Know the Original's All-Star Cast
This upcoming film is not the first time Agatha Christie’s classic 1934 mystery novel has been adapted for the big screen with a starry cast.
Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley — it's no secret that the cast for Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express is stacked with a cast of Oscar winners and rising stars.
The upcoming film is not the first time Agatha Christie’s classic 1934 mystery novel has been adapted for the big screen. The 1974 original became a global blockbuster, and much of that is due to its all-star cast.
Among its acclaimed cast was Albert Finney, who was nominated for six Oscars, and Ingrid Bergman, who won Best Supporting Actress for the film.
Let's take a look at the first actors to tell the murder mystery story.
Albert Finney as Hercule Poirot
Albert Finney initially found success acting in Shakespeare plays before he moved from the stage to the screen with his debut movie role in Tony Richardson's The Entertainer (1960).
The now 81-year-old actor went on to star in modern action movies Ocean's Twelve and Skyfall, as well as two films in the Jason Bourne franchise. In 2003, he starred in Tim Burton's Big Fish, where he acted alongside Ewan McGregor, playing the lead character in his later years.
Finney received a Best Actor nomination at the 1975 Oscars for his portrayal of detective Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express.
Lauren Bacall as Mrs. Hubbard
When she was only 19-years-old, the late Lauren Bacall landed a leading role in To Have and Have Not (1944) where she starred as Marie 'Slim' Browning opposite actor Humphrey Bogart. It was a monumental film for her professional and personal life: The following year Bacall married her costar right as her acting career began to take off.
She went on to star in other famous films opposite her actor husband, including The Big Sleep (1946) and Key Largo (1948).
In 2014, Bacall guest starred in an episode of Family Guy; she passed away shortly afterwards.
Ingrid Bergman as Greta
The late Ingrid Bergman was a Swedish actress known for films like Casablanca, Spellbound, Notorious and Anastasia. Bergman won three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Murder on the Orient Express.
Although Bergman died of cancer at age 67 in 1982, her legacy lives on through her daughter: actress, model and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini.
Rossellini told PEOPLE in 2015 that Bergman had her personal life unfairly thrust into the spotlight.
“She was one of the first women thought to have a full career, and she paid a very heavy price for it."
“I would love to have more of my mother,” Rossellini told PEOPLE. “She survived cancer for eight years. She worked until the end despite becoming increasingly sick and in pain. She was brave and strong until the end and died ‘with her boots on,’ as she used to say.”
Vanessa Redgrave as Mary Debenham
Beginning her acting career under the shadow of her father, actor Michael Redgrave, Vanessa Redgrave definitely made a name for herself as time went on.
The now 80-year-old actress is known for her acting alongside Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible (1996), as well as appearing in Howards End (1992), Blow-Up (1966) and Deep Impact (1998).
Jacqueline Bissett as Countess Andrenyi
English actress Jacqueline Bisset first rose to fame in the 1960s for her roles in The Detective, Bullitt and The Sweet Ride. She went on to star in Day for Night (1973) and The Deep (1977).
Bisset is still acting. In 2013, she won a Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her performance in Dancing on the Edge.
Next year, Bisset will appear alongside Theo James in upcoming film Backstabbing for Beginners, as well as star in the comedy-drama Fake Mother.
Sean Connery as Col. Arbuthnot
Before Daniel Craig came along, the world knew Sean Connery as the original James Bond, starring in the original Dr. No film in 1962. But even before Connery was Bond, the now 87-year-old actor starred in the 1974 version of Murder the Orient Express.
The actor has played other characters besides 007 since his career took off. Many recognize Connery from his roles in The Untouchables (1987), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and The Rock (1996).
John Gielgud as Beddoes
The late English actor John Gielgud is known for dramas like Ghandi (1982), The Elephant Man (1980), Elizabeth (1998) and Chariots of Fire (1981) — but he is best known for Shakespeare roles in traditional theater.
Although Gielgud passed away in 2000, he had a career spanning eight decades and won the 1982 Oscar of Best Supporting Actor for Arthur (1981).
Jean-Pierre Cassel as Pierre
Jean-Pierre Cassel made his major acting debut when Singing in the Rain director Gene Kelly cast him in the 1957 seriocomedy The Happy Road, yet the actor had been appearing in films and TV series years before then. Cassel went on to star in Army of Shadows (1969).
Today, most people would know the late actor for his modern work in films like The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) and The Crimson Rivers (2000).
Cassel passed away in 2007.
Anthony Perkins as McQueen
The late Anthony Perkins had a thriving actor career for more than 20 years before he was cast in Murder on the Orient Express. Even today, the actor's most famous movies are the Psycho films, where he played Norman Bates. After portraying the villain in the 1960 original, Perkins went on to play the character in the 1980s films Psycho II and Psycho III.
Perkins played Bates again in the 1990 series revival — TV movie Psycho IV: The Beginning — before he passed away in 1992 due to pneumonia as a complication of AIDS.
Wendy Hiller as Princess Dragomiroff
The late Wendy Hiller began her acting career in the late 1930s, at the heart of "The Golden Age of Hollywood."
Hiller was nominated for Oscars for her performances in Pygmalion (1938) and A Man for All Seasons (1966).
In 1959, she won an a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Separate Tables (1958). She passed away at age 90 in 2003.
Rachel Roberts as Hildegarde
The late British actress Rachel Roberts became famous on the stage before she began appearing in films. Her career took off after appearing in J. Lee Thompson's drama Young and Willing in 1954, which detailed the lives of women in prison.
Similar to Hildegarde in Murder on the Orient Express, many of Roberts' characters were tough and beautiful women of authority. Her most famous roles were in films Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975), The Sporting Life (1963) and Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960).
Roberts committed suicide at age 53 in 1980.
Martin Balsam as Bianchi
You probably recognize the late Martin Balsam for his appearance alongside Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961), or alongside his Murder at the Orient Express costar Anthony Perkins in Psycho (1960).
The actor is also known for his roles in 12 Angry Men (1957), Tora! Tora! Tora! (1970) and A Thousand Clouns (1965) — for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1966.
Balsam passed away in 1996 at age 76 after having a stroke.
Richard Widmark as Ratchett
Even before starring in Murder on the Orient Express, the late Richard Widmark was known for acting in murder-mystery films.
The actor made his movie debut as Tommy Udo in the 1947 film noir classic Kiss of Death, for which he won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.
Widmark went on to appear in films Judgment at Nuremberg (1961), The Alamo (1960) and Pickup on South Street (1953). But although his debut film was the only Oscar nomination of Widmark's career, his later roles helped establish the actor as an iconic figure of cinema.
Widmark passed away in 2008.
Michael York as Count Andrenyi
Americans who don't recognize Michael York's photo from the 1974 film might recognize his voice — the actor has spent the past 11 years voicing characters Dr. Lionel Budgie, Nigel and Mason Fairbanks on TV series The Simpsons. But before York went 2-D, the actor starred in 1990s/2000s film series Austin Powers, as well as 1976 film Logan's Run.
York has more recently appeared on popular TV shows Gilmore Girls, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He even starred in an episode of How I Met Your Mother in 2010.
Colin Blakely as Hardman
A mystery story regular, Irish actor Colin Blakely is known for his appearing in 1970s and 1980s films The Pink Panther Strikes Again, Evil Under the Sun and The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes.
The late actor's career began in an amateur repertoire theater in Ireland. Known for his burly physique, Blakely played rugby and soccer for Northern Ireland in addition to acting.
Blakely passed away in 1987 after a battle with leukemia.
