Murder on the Orient Express — Get to Know the Original's All-Star Cast

Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley — it's no secret that the cast for Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express is stacked with a cast of Oscar winners and rising stars.

The upcoming film is not the first time Agatha Christie’s classic 1934 mystery novel has been adapted for the big screen. The 1974 original became a global blockbuster, and much of that is due to its all-star cast.

Among its acclaimed cast was Albert Finney, who was nominated for six Oscars, and Ingrid Bergman, who won Best Supporting Actress for the film.

Let's take a look at the first actors to tell the murder mystery story.