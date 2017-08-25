Mullets and Acid-Washed Jeans! Emma Stone and Slimmed-Down Jonah Hill Go 80's Retro on Set of Maniac

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are looking like totally radical.

The Superbad costars were decked out in some righteous ’80s-style outfits Thursday on the set of their new Netflix series Maniac.

Stone sported a big, curly blonde hairdo, heavy makeup and acid-washed jeans, while a slimmed-down Hill rocked a mullet, short-shorts and high tennis socks.

Maniac, based off the Norwegian series of the same name, follows Hill’s character, an inpatient at a mental institution, who lives out adventures in his dreams. The dark comedy is directed by True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga, and costars Stone as a fellow patient in the institution.

Hill has been looking fitter than ever as of late, after saying he wanted to lose the weight he gained for his role in War Dogs. He turned to his 22 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum for advice:

“I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’ And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—–, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world,’” Hill said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, Stone topped Forbes‘ annual ranking of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses this year, surpassing Jennifer Lawrence, who claimed the top spot in 2016 and 2015.

She banked a cool $26 million for the year, largely thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in the musical La La Land.

Maniac is slated to hit Netflix in 2018.