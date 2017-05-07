With the MTV Movie Awards now including television, there’s never been more to look forward to from the always unpredictable awards show.

So while you catch up on Movie of the Year nominees like Beauty and the Beast, Logan and Get Out, and binge-watch Show of the Year selections like Atlanta and Game of Thrones, here are five things to look forward to at the newly christened MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

1. Two new categories to vote for

Get involved with the show this year and vote for your favorites in two new categories: Best Musical Moment and Trending.

Best Musical Moment honors the artists who provided the soundtrack for the year’s biggest TV shows and films. From Ariana Grande and John Legend in Beauty and the Beast to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling in Trolls, all the year’s best musical moments are up for grabs.

The Trending category honors this year’s biggest Internet moments, including Danielle Bregoli (of “cash me outside” fame), James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum and Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” Lip Sync Battle and more.

Both categories are still open for voting. You can vote for Trending on movieawards.mtv.com, while voting for Best Musical Moment will take place exclusively on musical.ly.

Nevertheless, a few favorite, old-time categories will still be there to offer up lots of watercooler moments. Keep an eye out for the ever-popular Best Kiss prize, which in the past has provided lots of lip-lock headlines.

This year’s nominees include Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard (Empire), Emma Watson and Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight), and Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick (Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates).

2. Fast & Furious speeds off with the Generation Award

The MTV Movie & TV Awards is making history by bestowing its Generation Award to the Fast & Furious franchise — the first time the award is being given to a film, instead of an individual.

Pegged as one of the night’s biggest honors, the Generation Award celebrates the explosive saga, which debuted in 2009 and released its eighth iteration last month, The Fate of the Furious.

Vin Diesel will accept the award alongside costars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster. Keep an eye out for the cast to pay emotional tribute to their late costar Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013.

3. Adam Devine is getting his host on

After Devine stole the show last year with his sloppy makeout session with his Pitch Perfect costar Rebel Wilson, MTV has handed the keys for the night to the 33-year-old star.

“I’m already getting good vibes,” he told PEOPLE last month of his hosting duties. “I feel like they’re probably going to invite me back every year.”

After starring in FX’s Workaholics and films like Pitch Perfect, Devine said he’s the perfect double-threat for the movie and television awards. “I feel like I am the biggest movie and television star together as one,” he joked.

“Will Smith might have something to say about that but they didn’t ask him [to host], they asked me. So who’s the bigger star? It’s him, but I’m doing the best with what I have.”

4. There will be no shortage of good music

It’s the movie and TV awards, but it wouldn’t be MTV be without some big musical performances.

Big Sean will kick things off, performing his hit “Jump Out the Window” off his new record I Decided. Then Noah Cyrus will keep things moving, performing her song “Stay Together” from her upcoming NC-17 debut LP.

Finally, Camila Cabello, Pitbull, and J Balvin will bring their music video for “Hey Ma” to life when they hit the stage for the song’s first televised performance.

From Coinage: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

5. Don’t miss out on the pre-show

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but the party’s actually kicking off hours earlier with this year’s star-studded pre-show.

The MTV’s Movie & TV Awards Festival takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. PT right next to the red carpet, and features performances from Zara Larsson, All Time Low and Bea Miller.

Hosts Terrence J and MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson will keep you updated with all the celebs as they arrive at the Shrine Auditorium, where admission is first-come, first-served.

If you can’t make it to Los Angeles, you can check out the livestream on MTV.com.

Tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.