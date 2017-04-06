Get Out Leads the Nominations for MTV's First Ever Movie & TV Awards

MTV’s annual Movie Awards are getting a makeover.
For the first time ever, the award show’s signature unique categories such as Best Kiss, Best Duo and Best Villain will pit the silver-screen nominees against ones from television and streaming services, paving way for the newly christened MTV Movie & TV Awards.
There are also other changes in store. New categories this year include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker and Next Generation. MTV also replaced the former Best Actor and Best Actress categories with non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show.
Jordan Peele‘s horror flick Get Out leads the pack with six nominations, including three nods for the film’s leading man, David Kaluuya, in the categories of Best Actor in a Movie, Next Generation and Best Duo with Lil Rel Howery.
Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things nabbed four nominations each, while Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is High scored an impressive three nominations each.
After checking out all the nominees, listed below, fans can vote for their favorites at MTV.com.
Nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Show of the Year
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain
Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
Best Documentary
13TH
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Tearjerker
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story
Blackish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET.