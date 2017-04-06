Get Out Leads the Nominations for MTV's First Ever Movie & TV Awards

MTV’s annual Movie Awards are getting a makeover.

For the first time ever, the award show’s signature unique categories such as Best Kiss, Best Duo and Best Villain will pit the silver-screen nominees against ones from television and streaming services, paving way for the newly christened MTV Movie & TV Awards.

There are also other changes in store. New categories this year include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker and Next Generation. MTV also replaced the former Best Actor and Best Actress categories with non-gendered Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show.

Jordan Peele‘s horror flick Get Out leads the pack with six nominations, including three nods for the film’s leading man, David Kaluuya, in the categories of Best Actor in a Movie, Next Generation and Best Duo with Lil Rel Howery.

Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things nabbed four nominations each, while Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is High scored an impressive three nominations each.

After checking out all the nominees, listed below, fans can vote for their favorites at MTV.com.

Nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Movie of the Year



Beauty and the Beast



Get Out

Logan



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



The Edge of Seventeen

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast



Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Show of the Year

Atlanta



Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us



Best Actor in a Show

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire



Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain

Allison Williams – Get Out



Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad



Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

Best Host

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Best Documentary

13TH

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America



This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City



Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Hero

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Tearjerker

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her



Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next Generation

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out



Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan



Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best American Story

Blackish



Fresh Off the Boat



Jane the Virgin



Moonlight

Transparent



Best Fight Against the System

Get Out



Hidden Figures



Loving



Luke Cage



Mr. Robot

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET.