Vin Diesel Honors Paul Walker During MTV Generation Award Speech for Fast & Furious: 'We Hope You're Proud'

Taking the stage on Sunday night, Vin Diesel couldn’t help but reflect on MTV awards shows past while accepting the Movie & TV Generation Award for beloved action franchise Fast & Furious.

“In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for best duo,” recalled Diesel. “And now, 15 years later, I’m with my whole family and you’ve given us the Generation Award.”

Diesel – who was joined by his other Fast castmates Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster – got emotional as he paid tribute to the series and Walker, who died in a 2013 car crash.

Calling Walker by the beloved nickname “Pablo,” Diesel said, “We hope you’re proud.”

RELATED VIDEO: Vin Diesel’s Emotional Tribute to Paul Walker

He also thanked fans for the honor, saying, “I gotta thank a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise, where it didn’t matter what color your skin was or what country you were from.

“When you’re family, you’re family,” said Diesel.

Preceding Diesel’s speech, a video montage of the franchise – and Walker’s best moments in it – played for the crowd.

The latest Fast film, The Fate of the Furious, is in theaters now.