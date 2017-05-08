Hailee Goes Belle! Rebel as Mrs. Potts! MTV Spoofs Beauty and the Beast in Adam Devine's Awards Show Opener

No … one … spoofs like Adam Devine!

The hilarious Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates star stole some inspiration from this spring’s hottest film for his showstopping musical opener at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

Devine entered the stage sporting a hairy look while channeling the titular character from Beauty and the Beast. Reimagining some of the film’s classic songs to fit the new inclusion of television at the annual awards ceremony, Devine crooned, “An exciting format change. Movies and TV.”

Let @ADAMDEVINE and his friends give you their version of Beauty and the Beast at the #MTVAwards, airing right now! pic.twitter.com/OQy3OkbnMv — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The actor’s musical tribute was aided by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who joked – in song – of the popular drama, “It’s joy mixed with depression.”

Eventually, one of the film’s actual stars faux-begrudgingly joined in the bit.

“I’d rather not, I’m just a guy at an awards show … I don’t want to do this,” joked Josh Gad – while wearing a microphone – before launching into a re-jiggered “Gaston,” this time about action flick Logan.

Soon, Devine realized he needed someone to play his other half – and Hailee Steinfeld quickly answered the call, ripping off her coat to reveal Belle’s iconic yellow dress.

Rebel Wilson got in the action too, taking the stage as Mrs. Potts.

“I wanted to look hot, I’m wearing a teapot,” she sang, to the tune of the film’s title track.

RELATED VIDEO: Tale As Old As Time: Self-Professed Beast Proposes To Girlfriend at ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Screening

As fire overtook the stage – much like it did the Beast’s castle in the film – Devine pondered a swinging stunt from a prop chandelier.

After a moment, he took off flying over the audience, admitting, “You’re right Corden would do it.”

It’s official: Devine had his day in the sun.