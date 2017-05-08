La La Light! Moonland! Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Poke Fun at Oscars Best Picture Flub at MTV Movie & TV Awards

It’s been over three months since the wrong winner for Best Picture was mistakenly announced at the Academy Awards this year, but the jaw-dropping moment is still fresh in people’s minds.

Snatched costars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn took a moment to poke fun at the disastrous flub during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles while announcing the nominees for movie of the year.

“La La Light!” exclaimed Schumer, 35, in reference to the mix-up in which La La Land was initially announced as the winner of the 2017 Best Picture instead of the actual winner, Moonlight.

“No, that’s Moonland,” quipped Hawn, 71.

All jokes aside, the nominees for MTV’s movie of the year were Beauty and the Beast, Get Out, Logan, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Edge of Seventeen.

Beauty and the Beast took home the award, and stars Emma Watson and Josh Gad took to the stage together to accept it.

Stars Luke Evans and Dan Stevens weren’t in attendance at the awards show, but Gad, 36, put on a mock British accent and said a few words on their behalf.

“On behalf of Dan and Luke … thank you guys so much for awarding us this gift,” he said while Watson, 27, jokingly swatted at his shoulder. “I love popcorn. Mary Poppins! Pip pip, cheerio.”