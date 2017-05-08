Adam Devine Closes Out the MTV Movie & TV Awards with a Shirtless Dive into the Audience

Though MTV has retired the award for best shirtless performance, Adam Devine seems to have faith in the category’s eventual revival.

The star ended his 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards hosting gig by tearing off his shirt and diving onto a conveniently placed mattress in the audience at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

Devine’s big finale was the only shirtless moment during the annual awards ceremony, which typically inspires stars to get a little saucy.

RELATED VIDEO: How Zac Efron Left Paris Jackson ‘Heartbroken’ at Her First Concert!

In fact, Devine’s Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates castmate Zac Efron has nabbed the best shirtless performance award twice – in 2014 and 2015.

During one of his acceptance speeches, Efron’s attempt to keep his top on while onstage was hilariously sabotaged by presenter Rita Ora, who unleashed the abs.

Devine’s final moments during the Sunday broadcast were in stark contrast with the show’s opener, during which he donned a full, furry headpiece as he channeled the Beast from this year’s Beauty and the Beast remake.