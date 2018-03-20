Mr. Rogers Would Have Been 90 Today — Watch the Emotional Trailer for His New Documentary

It’s been 15 years since Fred Rogers, the beloved television icon known to millions as Mr. Rogers, died. But on what would have been his 90th birthday, Focus Features has dropped the first official trailer for a new documentary about Rogers’ life and legacy called Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? features interviews with cast members from his acclaimed PBS children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood — including Elizabeth Seamans (Mrs. McFeely) and François Clemmons (Officer Clemmons).

Archival footage from the show as well as conversations with producer Margy Whitmer and rare interviews with Rogers himself — who died in 2003 at the age of 74 — will also color the documentary.

Fred Rogers Fotos International/Getty

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.