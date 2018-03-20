Mr. Rogers Would Have Been 90 Today — Watch the Emotional Trailer for His New Documentary

It’s been 15 years since Fred Rogers, the beloved television icon known to millions as Mr. Rogers, died. But on what would have been his 90th birthday, Focus Features has dropped the first official trailer for a new documentary about Rogers’ life and legacy called Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), Won’t You Be My Neighbor? features interviews with cast members from his acclaimed PBS children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood — including Elizabeth Seamans (Mrs. McFeely) and François Clemmons (Officer Clemmons).
Archival footage from the show as well as conversations with producer Margy Whitmer and rare interviews with Rogers himself — who died in 2003 at the age of 74 — will also color the documentary.
The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
As the trailer points out, Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood stood out from the pack with its willingness to address topics that often weren’t being covered on children’s television, including divorce, death, assassination, and race relations.
“Children have very deep feelings, just the way everybody does,” Rogers says in the trailer.
This isn’t the only Mr. Rogers-related film heading to theaters.
As PEOPLE reported in January, Oscar winner Tom Hanks has signed on to star as the children’s television pioneer in the upcoming biopic You Are My Friend.
The film will focus on Fred Rogers’ unlikely friendship with award-winning journalist Tom Junod, who got to know the television personality while writing a 1998 profile on the star for Esquire magazine.
TriStar Pictures described the film as a heart-warmer in which “a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.”
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? opens in select theaters June 8.