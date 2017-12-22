9 Movie Roles That Were Originally Intended for Men – but Played by Women

The Oscar winner's latest part was written for a man – but it's not the first role of that nature she's perused. "Of all the ones that have been offered, none have really kind of spoke to me or interested me at that time. This was something that did," Roberts recently told reporters. In this case, her character Jess is an amalgam of two male characters from the original Argentinian film. "It takes two men to make one me," she joked.