Morgan Spurlock’s Long-Awaited Super Size Me Sequel is Here: See the New Posters

Thirteen years after Morgan Spurlock’s hit documentary Super Size Me put the fast-food industry on blast and the filmmaker on the map as one of the modern era’s best-known documentarians, Spurlock is back with a sequel.

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! will have its world premiere on Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival (screening details for those in Toronto for the fest can be found here).

Whereas in the original film, the Oscar-nominated Spurlock attempted to eat only McDonald’s food products for a 30-day period, Super Size Me 2 finds the filmmaker opening up his own fast-food establishment, a chicken franchise.

“If you look at the first film, Super Size Me is a great look at the food industry told from a consumer perspective,” Spurlock explained in a recent interview with Metro News. “What we wanted Super Size Me 2 to represent was to have an industry perspective — how does the industry view consumers? How does it view us almost as commodities? How does it view their role in what they do?”

Spurlock’s film, which is produced by the director himself along with Jessica Calder, Keith Calder, Jeremy Chilnick, Matthew Galkin, and Spencer Silna, also includes a theme song by pop trio AJR called “Burn the House Down.”

“I’ve loved AJR from the first minute I heard them,” Spurlock told Billboard. “After seeing them live, I knew there wasn’t anyone more musically suited to represent the spirit, the fun and the revelations of Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! I got all that and more with ‘Burn the House Down.’”

In addition to Super Size Me 2, the busy Spurlock is also making Cultureshock, which premieres on A&E in 2018, in partnership with Entertainment Weekly and Spurlock’s Warrior Poets production studio. The eight-hour documentary series will dive deep into the untold stories behind major moments in pop culture.

Ahead of the world premiere of Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, Entertainment Weekly is debuting two new posters for the film — above and below.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com