Morena Baccarin Compares Kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2 to ‘Kissing a Giant Latex Condom’

Morena Baccarin didn’t have as much fun as it seems kissing Ryan Reynolds.

The Gotham actress, 38, sat down with People Now to discuss her role in the upcoming Deadpool 2, out Friday, when she admitted that it isn’t really great getting to kiss the 41-year-old actor. Reynolds stars as the superhero Deadpool, who wears a full body suit for most of the film.

“I keep saying that kissing him in that mask is like kissing a giant latex condom,” she says laughing. “It basically just smells like rubber the entire time.”

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool Joe Lederer

And the costume also made it harder for Baccarin while shooting. The actress says she found it harder to connect with Reynolds while he’s wearing the mask, and it was much easier to act when he didn’t have it on.

“He was a trooper. I feel like, when I looked at his face, it was harder to connect with him, with the person,” she says of Reynolds in full Deadpool costume. “And then when it was just him…I just felt like I could actually see his eyes. So it’s a little challenging to act with the mask, essentially. But he’s still him, and I think he must feel the difference of how people react to him.”