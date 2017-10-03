Montia Sabbag Is Working with Kevin Hart and Police to Find Suspect in Sex Extortion Case, Says Her Lawyer

Montia Sabbag‘s attorney Lisa Bloom tells PEOPLE she has been in contact with Kevin Hart‘s lawyer in the midst of the actor’s sex extortion scandal involving her client.

Bloom confirms she has spoken with the actor’s attorney and they are on cooperative terms, but Sabbag and Hart have not had direct contact since the extortion news broke.

“Right after the weekend in Las Vegas I think they had some contact, but since the extortionist came out with these images, it’s all been through attorneys,” Bloom says. “I’ve spoken to Kevin’s attorney and established a friendly relationship. We’re on the same side, he agrees, and there doesn’t need to be any hostility or animosity. Let’s just catch the criminal who did this.”

Sabbag and Hart were secretly videotaped getting intimate in August at a Las Vegas hotel room. Hart later came clean about the incident and apologized to his 8-months pregnant wife Eniko Parrish as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

Bloom tells PEOPLE both she and Sabbag provided law enforcement with “theories” on who they think the extortionist might be during a three-hour meeting Monday, but declined to name them. She did specify that Sabbag named every person she could remember being with her and the actor in the hotel room.

Investigators at the meeting also asked Bloom and her client to keep the topics discussed confidential, but the lawyer says Sabbag is not being treated as a suspect and she answered every question asked.

“They clearly are treating her as a crime victim and not as a suspect, which is appropriate,” Bloom says. “They are also taking the case very seriously — they were very respectful to us and we were very respectful to them.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Hart and Parrish have kept a united front since the scandal broke out two weeks ago. The couple celebrated the impending arrival of their baby boy — their first child together — with a jungle-themed baby shower over the weekend. 33-year-old Parrish used a sweet Instagram filter to reveal the name of the little one: Kenzo.