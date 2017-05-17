Matrix Star Monica Bellucci Kicks Off Cannes Film Festival with a Very French Make-Out Session

So that’s how they kick off award shows in France!

Matrix star Monica Bellucci, who’s serving as Master of Ceremonies at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, showed off her seduction skills with a gag during the festival’s opening ceremony Wednesday evening.

The Italian model and actress, 52, surprised the audience at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès by having a steamy, faux make-out session with her co-host, French comedian Alex Lutz.

Wearing a flowing, semi-sheer black Dior gown, the former Bond girl grabbed a handful of the comedian’s hair as she pushed his face toward her own before locking lips. Lutz played along by grabbing his own rear-end.

This year’s opening night film will feature Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg in French director Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts — a drama about moviemaking.

Other stars with splashy Cannes films this year include Kristen Stewart — who’s making her directorial debut with the short film Come Swim — Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton in Netflix’s Okja.

Robert Pattinson is returning to the festival with Good Time, while Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore appear in Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck and Diane Kruger stars in the German film Aus del Nichts (In the Fade). Emma Thompson, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler join Dustin Hoffman in Noah Baumbach’s Meyerowitz Stories, while former vice president and longtime environmental activist Al Gore returns with An Inconvenient Sequel.

The 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs May 17 – 28.