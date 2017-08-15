Molly's Game Trailer Introduces Jessica Chastain as the 'Poker Princess'

“I’m Molly Bloom,” Jessica Chastain says at the top of the first trailer for the upcoming film Molly’s Game. “Do you know about me?”

If you don’t, you’re about to. Written and (for the first time) directed by Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game stars Chastain as the so-called “Poker Princess” who garnered headlines for running one of the world’s most exclusive high-stakes card games — and in the process got indicted by the FBI.

“Anybody who’s heard of the story, what they know about it is that there was celebrity game with these movie stars that was run by this very attractive woman,” Sorkin tells EW of the movie. “That’s a small piece of the story. We tell that story in Molly’s Game. But the real story being bigger than that.”

For more on the film, read our full Sorkin interview here and our Chastain interview here.

Molly’s Game is slated for a Nov. 22 release, following a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com