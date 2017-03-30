Brat Pack Legacy! Molly Ringwald Will Play the Mom of Andrew McCarthy's Son in New Movie

Andrew McCarthy‘s son is following in his father’s footsteps — down to the costars!

During a recent appearance on The MOMS, McCarthy revealed that his 15-year-old son, Sam, will appear in an upcoming movie alongside a fellow Brat Packer.

“My son is doing his first movie now, and his screen mom is of course Molly Ringwald!” McCarthy told hosts Denise Albert and Melissa Gerstein. “[He] just auditioned for this movie and he was hired and it turned out that his mother was going to be Molly Ringwald!”

McCarthy’s rep tells PEOPLE that the movie is called All These Small Moments.

McCarthy, 54, starred alongside 49-year-old Ringwald in popular ’80s movies like Pretty in Pink and Fresh Horses. The actor said he got an email from his old pal Ringwald when she and his son began working together.

“She emailed me on the first day and she said, ‘Your son just did a scene and when he walked away, it was just like watching you walk away from me 30 years ago,’ ” he recalled.

McCarthy was just 23 and Ringwald 18 when they played high school love birds in the popular 1986 movie. Fans of the cult classic fawned over Andie’s (Ringwald) unique style and Duckie’s (Jon Cryer‘s) unrequited love for the leading lady as she fell for cool guy Blane (McCarthy).

Ringwald and McCarthy were just two years older when Fresh Horses hit theaters. The two again played teen love birds.

Now, it’s his son’s turn to act alongside the Brat Pack alum.

Sam isn’t the only one to catch the acting bug in McCarthy’s family, though. His 10-year-old daughter, Willow, made her professional debut in Matilda the Musical.

“God help me!” he told The MOMS hosts. “Both my children decide they want to be actors.”

McCarthy is also father to 3-year-old Rowan.