Mira Sorvino Says She'll Never Work with Woody Allen Again in Open Apology to Dylan Farrow

Mira Sorvino is adding her name to the list of actresses who regret working with director Woody Allen.

The 50-year-old actress — who was one of the first women to accuse disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and who won an Oscar for her role in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite — penned an open letter to Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow, vowing to never film with the director again.

Dylan has claimed Allen, 82, molested her when she was 7. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case. In 2014, Dylan detailed her allegations in a New York Times op-ed.

“I confess that at the time I worked for Woody Allen I was a naive young actress,” Sorvino wrote in the Huffington Post. “I swallowed the media’s portrayal of your abuse allegations against your father as an outgrowth of a twisted custody battle between Mia Farrow and him, and did not look further into the situation, for which I am terribly sorry.”

After also apologizing to Mia, Sorvino went on to explain that she believed and supported Dylan — standing by her in “gratitude and solidarity.”

“I am so sorry, Dylan! I cannot begin to imagine how you have felt, all these years as you watched someone you called out as having hurt you as a child, a vulnerable little girl in his care, be lauded again and again, including by me and countless others in Hollywood who praised him and ignored you,” Sorvino wrote. “As a mother and a woman, this breaks my heart for you. I am so, so sorry!”

Sorvino called Mighty Aphrodite a “dream role,” though admitted “we are in a day and age when everything must be re-examined.” Mighty Aphrodite was notably produced by Weinstein and released by his former company Miramax.

“This kind of abuse cannot be allowed to continue. If this means tearing down all the old gods, so be it,” Sorvino wrote. “Even if you love someone, if you learn they may have committed these despicable acts, they must be exposed and condemned, and this exposure must have consequences. I will never work with him again.”

She said she and Allen were “friendly, though not close” during filming.

“In no way did he ever overstep his bounds with me; I never personally experienced what has now been described as inappropriate behavior toward young girls,” Sorvino wrote. “But this does not excuse my turning a blind eye to your story simply because I wanted desperately for it not to be so.”

“It is difficult to sever ties and denounce your heroes, your benefactors, whom you fondly admired and felt a debt of gratitude toward for your entire career’s existence,” Sorvino continued. “To decide, although they may be fantastically talented and helped you enormously, that you believe they have done things for which there can be no excuse. But that is where we stand today.”

After Dylan – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia — spoke out publicly for the first time in 2014, Allen again adamantly denied the accusation. His son Ronan Farrow also penned an column for the Hollywood Reporter, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”

In December, Sorvino shared her story to Ronan in a New Yorker exposé about Weinstein, alleging that he sexually harassed her at the Toronto International Film Festival in 1995.

The 65-year-old disgraced Hollywood producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

Weinstein, through his lawyer, has denied all “allegations of non-consensual sex” against him.

Meanwhile, Sorvino is just one star vowing not to work with Allen again.

Lady Bird writer and director Greta Gerwig spoke out about working with Allen in 2012’s To Rome With Love and the controversy surrounding him over the longstanding sexual abuse allegations in an online conversation with The New York Times on Tuesday.

“I would like to speak specifically to the Woody Allen question which I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for him on a film that came out in 2012,” Gerwig said. “It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say.”

She continued, “I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”