Mira Sorvino Defends Her Dad Paul After Weinstein Comment: 'He Is The Most Loving Father'

Mira Sorvino is sharing the love for her father once again.

In a video posted Wednesday by TMZ, Paul Sorvino addressed the sexual harassment and/or assault claims made against Harvey Weinstein, including those by Sorvino’s daughter, saying he hopes the disgraced movie mogul “goes to jail” — because “if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf—er. Real simple.”

(Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, as well as claims that he retaliated against women who rebuffed him.)

Replying to a tweet by journalist Yashar Ali, Mira Sorvino had nothing but an outpouring of affection for her 78-year-old father after his interview made headlines. “My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart,” she wrote on Twitter. “He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!”

My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!! https://t.co/H1u1IYj6f8 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 3, 2018

Part of Ali’s Twitter thread included video of her 1996 Oscar speech, in which she paid tribute to her actor dad, saying, “When you give me this award you honor my father Paul Sorvino, who taught me everything I know about acting.”

4. When Mira Sorvino won her Oscar, she said: "When you give me this award you honor my father Paul Sorvino who taught me everything I know about acting…" pic.twitter.com/n64L1xfILr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 3, 2018

The elder Sorvino told TMZ his daughter is “a courageous and a wonderful human being” for speaking out against Weinstein and said he was unaware of her alleged experience with the producer, as well as his alleged attempt to derail her career. Last month, director Peter Jackson said Weinstein and his brother, Bob Weinstein, tried blacklisting the Oscar-winning actress by calling her a “nightmare” to work with; Bad Santa director Terry Zwigoff later made a similar claim, saying the Weinsteins would hang up the phone whenever he mentioned her in prep for his 2003 film.

In a statement provided to EW about Jackson’s claim, representatives for Harvey Weinstein said, in part, “Mr. Weinstein has nothing but the utmost respect for Peter Jackson. However, as Mr. Jackson will probably remember, because Disney would not finance the Lord of the Rings, Miramax lost the project and all casting was done by New Line. While Bob and Harvey Weinstein were executive producers of the film they had no input into the casting whatsoever.”

The statement also directly referenced Mira Sorvino: “As recently as this year, Mira Sorvino called Mr. Weinstein and asked if her husband could be part of the SEAL television series [Six] he was producing and Mr. Weinstein cast him; when Christopher Backus received a better offer, Mr. Weinstein allowed him to amicably break his contract to pursue the opportunity.”

Watch Sorvino’s full TMZ interview here.

— With reporting by David Canfield

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.